Lead defendant Gene Talley pleads guilty in Texas-to-Ohio heroin distribution ring

(STL.News) – Gene Talley, 48, of Dayton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

According to court documents, beginning in 2007, Talley would meet with an individual in Austin, Texas to obtain controlled substances, including heroin, to distribute in the Southern District of Ohio.

Talley also arranged for other individuals to collect the drugs and bring them to Ohio for distribution. In addition, he directed individuals to transport money back to the individual in Texas.

On three occasions, money intended for delivery in Texas was seized by law enforcement, including approximately: $99,000 seized by police in Austin, Texas in December 2012; $230,000 seized by police in Chicago in June 2015; and $240,000 seized by police in Winfield, Texas.

Talley pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. A sentence of between 60 to 150 months in prison has been recommended for the Court’s consideration.

Four co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in connection to this case.

Brianna Reid pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton today.

Adriauna Smith, Syreeta Scruggs and Kenneth Patterson each pleaded guilty in January or February and are scheduled to be sentenced during the week of May 18.

Congress sets the minimum and maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI); Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the DEA’s Drug Task Force announced the pleas entered into before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant United States Attorneys Amy M. Smith and Andrew J. Hunt are representing the United States in this case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE