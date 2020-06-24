LBPD: Critical Missing Person Steven Gerard Felix

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old critical missing person Steven Gerard Felix, who was last seen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Felix was last seen at a residence located in the 2100 block of San Vicente Avenue. Felix cannot remember addresses and gets confused with orientation.
The critical missing person is described as follows:
Age: 63-years-old
Gender: Male
Race: White
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 175 lbs
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Black nylon zup-up jacket, black “Adidas” sweatpants with white stripes, and a dark gray “Nike” shirt
Scars/Marks: Tattoo of Felix the Cat with “Felix” under, located on one of his arms
Visible Dental Work: None
Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become disoriented
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)