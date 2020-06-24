LBPD: Critical Missing Person Steven Gerard Felix

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old critical missing person Steven Gerard Felix, who was last seen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Felix was last seen at a residence located in the 2100 block of San Vicente Avenue. Felix cannot remember addresses and gets confused with orientation.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

Age: 63-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black nylon zup-up jacket, black “Adidas” sweatpants with white stripes, and a dark gray “Nike” shirt

Scars/Marks: Tattoo of Felix the Cat with “Felix” under, located on one of his arms

Visible Dental Work: None

Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become disoriented

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

