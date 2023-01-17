LBank Exchange Will List Intelly (INTL) on January 18, 2023 – Crypto News Flash

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI,, 17th January, 2023, Chainwire

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Intelly (INTL) on January 18, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the INTL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on January 18, 2023.

With its unique approach to tokenization and Fractionolized-NFT technology, Intelly (INTL) re-invents real estate investment, enabling people to benefit from the power of blockchain and opening the world of real estate investment for small-size individual investors. Its native token INTL will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 18, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Intelly

Intelly is an innovative company focusing on share/real estate tokenization, with a regulated infrastructure and communication offices around the globe. It was founded with the inspiration of changing how real estate investment works, enabling people to benefit from the power of blockchain and opening the world of real estate investment for small-size individual investors.

Real estate provides one of the safest types of income, simply because housing is one of the crucial needs for humanity. With its unique approach to tokenization and Fractionolized-NFT technology behind it, the Intelly platform is revolutionizing how real estate investments are made. By investing in an asset that has rental income, investors can get a part of the profit in accordance with their investment. And the tokenization allows individuals to hold fractions of assets for income.

By combining the monetary power of its community, the platform is able to fund any size of project. Simply put, Intelly is able to provide its community with Investments that are high-yield but only require low-entry capital. And with the variety of global investment options, Intelly allows its investors to find just the right investment for them.

With the construction/real estate and IT background of the founders, Intelly aims to reach high volumes of real estate investments and to be the industry leader in this open and promising infrastructure of blockchain.

About INTL Token

INTL is a crypto token that is designed to be used for all services provided by the Intelly platform. Intelly has developed relationships with international real estate companies and developers, so that these companies will accept payments via INTL. The investment opportunities of these developers will be listed on the Intelly platform, enabling investors from all around the world to invest easily. This will bring more liquidity and Intelly Airdrop income, subsequently increasing the INTL ecosystem’s overall volume.Follow us for the latest crypto news!

Based on BEP-20, INTL has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 25% is allocated for Intelly Reserve, 10% will be used for marketing, 13% is allocated to founders, 5% is provided for exchange listings, 3% is allocated to advisors, and the remaining 4% is allocated to the team.

INTL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 18, 2023, investors who are interested in the Intelly investment can easily buy and sell INTL token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of INTL token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about INTL Token:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Explainer Video Series

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram l Twitter l Facebook l LinkedIn l Instagram l YouTube No spam, no lies, only insights. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Contact

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

marketing@lbank.info

Crypto News Flash does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to cryptocurrencies. Crypto News Flash is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned.