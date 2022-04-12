Lawrence Shirland Sentenced for Possessing Shotgun

Greenbush Man, Lawrence Shirland Sentenced for Possessing Unregistered Short-Barreled Shotgun

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) A Greenbush man was sentenced today in federal court for possessing an unregistered firearm, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Lawrence Shirland, 52, to time served and two years of supervised release. Shirland pleaded guilty on September 15, 2021.

According to court records, on November 10, 2019, Shirland was involved in an altercation at his home in Greenbush during which he fired a warning shot from a sawed-off shotgun. The shot hit a truck windshield. When police arrived, Shirland admitted that he had fired the shotgun and provided it to officers. He explained that he had modified the shotgun himself. Specifically, he cut the barrel with a hack saw, cut and sanded the stock, and wrapped it in tape.

Shirland’s shotgun was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record (NFRTR). Federal law prohibits the possession of a weapon made from a shotgun if the modified weapon has a barrel less than 18 inches in length or an overall length of less than 26 inches unless that weapon is registered to the possessor in the NFRTR.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

