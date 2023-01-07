Lawrence McMillan's trading tips to manage risks and avoid losses

McMillan says no matter how good a trading system looks or how successful its inventor has been, it will not work if it doesn’t fit with their own personal investment philosophy.”If it causes you to have sleepless nights, or if you can’t take your eyes off the screen, then it’s probably too intense for you. Find a strategy that lets you be comfortable when you trade,” he said.(Disclaimer: This article is based on Lawrence G. McMillan’s book “Options As a Strategic Investment.” Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)