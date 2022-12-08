Law to protect Press against unfair privacy complaints by ‘rich and powerful’ is delayed again

A LAW to protect the Press against unfair privacy complaints by the rich and powerful has been delayed AGAIN.

The promised Bill of Rights of legal reforms will not likely pass before the next election, ministers admit.

1Ministers admit that the delay means that the proposed Bill of Rights is unlikely to pass before the next election in 2024Credit: Alamy

Dominic Raab’s flagship bill that would reform the UK’s relationship with the European Court of Human Rights has been been put on the backburner for a third time.

Instead Rishi Sunak wants to focus parliamentary time on new tough borders and anti-unions legislation.

Last month the Justice Secretary said his Bill of Rights would include protections for freedom of speech, reversing the trend in which it has been undermined by individuals’ rights to privacy.

Mr Raab said: “I do think the idea that the Human Rights Act was the last word on human rights in UK constitutional history is daft and actually there’s an opportunity here to strengthen things like free speech, which are to the benefit of people across the UK.”

He said it would also “deal with problems and abuses of the system, particularly things like foreign national offenders abusing the right to family life to avoid deportation.”

Last night Whitehall sources confirmed the Bill was unlikely to have time to pass the Commons and Lords ahead of an election expected in 2024.