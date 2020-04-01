Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP Wins Big With $8 Million Verdict Against Terminix

LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) Following a multi-week jury trial at the Santa Monica Courthouse of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, the Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP and the Law Office of Steve A. Hoffman successfully obtained an $8,000,000 jury verdict against Terminix International Company Limited Partnership, a multinational pest control company, on behalf of their client, Mr. Atlas Ferrera, a 37-year-old Los Angeles resident. The verdict was announced on Monday, March 10, 2020.

“We’re excited for our client, Mr. Ferrera, to have justice in this case. My associate, Chance Pardon, and I worked very hard on this trial as lead trial counsel and we’re thankful for our dedicated team for their assistance with our preparation,” said Brian J. Breiter, Founder and President. Mr. Breiter also thanked Steve Hoffman for his dedicated workup of the case and trust in allowing Mr. Breiter and Mr. Pardon to successfully present it at trial.

The case arose out of an incident that occurred in May 2015. Mr. Ferrera was using the bathroom at work when he noticed he was engulfed in a cloud of smoke. It was discovered that while Mr. Ferrera was using the bathroom, Terminix was negligently applying toxic pesticides including pyrethrins, pyrethroids, and neonicotinoids, without inspection and without warning, into a joint wall shared with the Starbucks next door that had been shut down due to a roach infestation. Terminix also failed to record what pesticides were applied, where, and how much in violation of state law. It also claims to have lost its own investigation report concerning the incident.

Mr. Ferrera immediately had exposure symptoms and took himself to the emergency room. It was discovered shortly after that Mr. Ferrera also suffered a complete and permanent loss of smell and taste.

Terminix denied Mr. Ferrera was exposed to anything, denied it was negligent, and denied Mr. Ferrera had any injuries. However, the jury disagreed and determined that Terminix negligently exposed Mr. Ferrera to toxic pesticides causing lifetime loss of his sense of smell and taste and awarding him $3,000,000 for past pain and suffering and $5,000,000 for future pain and suffering.

Mr. Breiter and his team urge victims of personal injury in California and Florida to contact his office at (866) 954-9955, Brian@LawBreiter.com, or brianbreiter.com (CA) / brianbreiterlaw.com (FL). All media and other inquiries should be directed to the Law Offices of Brian J. Breiter, LLP.