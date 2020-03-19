Law Enforcement Seizes more than 300 Grams of Heroin from Beloit Man

(STL.News) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation today announced Marcus J. Causey, age 34 of Beloit, Wis., was charged on March 16, 2020 with one count delivery of narcotics, one count delivery of cocaine, one count possession with intent to deliver heroin, and one count for the possession of a firearm by someone convicted of an out-of-state felony.

“Investigating drug traffickers involved in the distribution of heroin and other dangerous narcotics is a priority for DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation,” said AG Kaul. “Thanks to the work of local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation, hundreds of grams of heroin have been seized and won’t be able to harm Wisconsinites.”

Causey was arrested by DCI and local law enforcement on March 12, 2020 following an undercover drug investigation. Upon arrest, Causey was found in possession of more than 320 grams of heroin. Upon further search of Causey’s residence, law enforcement discovered other drugs, including heroin, and a handgun. Causey previously was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in north Illinois and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

This investigation was led by DCI, with assistance from the DEA, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Police Department, and Janesville Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE