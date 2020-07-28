Las Vegas Police’s Mutually Agreed Settlement with Tashi Farmer’s Family

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) The death of Tashi Farmer in 2017 was a tragic event. This mutually agreed upon settlement between the LVMPD and the children of Mr. Farmer and his estate, will hopefully bring some measure of closure. The LVMPD has always held the position that the death of Mr. Farmer rose to the criminal level. This is why in June of 2017 the department arrested the involved officer for involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office and filed criminal charges with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. After this event, restrictions were put on the use of neck restraints and training was reinforced on the duty to intervene. Under LVMPD policy, neck restraints can only be used when deadly force would be authorized. While there are still other legal matters pending, this is an important step toward justice in this case.

LVMPD apologizes to the family of Tashi Farmer and the Las Vegas community. This incident does not represent the policies or values of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Kenneth Lopera resigned from the LVMPD and is no longer a police officer.

