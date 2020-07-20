Las Vegas Police Investigating Man Killed at Convenience Store

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On July 18, 2020 at approximately 12:56 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a robbery attempt in the parking-lot of a convenience store located in the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue. While dispatchers were landline with the victim multiple gunshots were heard in the 911 audio recording. Upon arrival, LVMPD patrol officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased. The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim and suspects arrived in the parking-lot of the convenience store in the victim’s vehicle. The two suspects attempted to rob the victim while inside the vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle, ran into the convenience store, and asked the attendant to call 911. While the victim was speaking with the dispatcher, he stepped out of the store and one of the suspects shot him multiple times. Homicide Detectives arrested two juvenile suspects related to this incident. The suspects were charged with one count of robbery and one count of open murder. The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

