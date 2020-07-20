Las Vegas Police Investigating Crash at W. Charleston Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On July 19, 2020, at approximately 9:19 p.m., a critical injury traffic collision occurred at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Sky Vista Drive. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2011 Audi Q5 was traveling west on W.Charleston Boulevard west of Sky Vista Drive. A group of pedestrians, which consisted of two adults and two juveniles were in a desert area located on the north side of W. Charleston Boulevard west of Sky Vista Drive. The group of pedestrians entered the roadway attempting to run to the south side of W.Charleston Boulevard. The vehicle struck one of the juveniles, forcing her to the ground. Arriving medical personnel transported the juvenile to the Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC in critical condition. The driver of the Audi remained at the collision scene and did not display any signs of impairment. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s – Collision Investigation Section.

