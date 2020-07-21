Las Vegas Police Identified Suspect as Noah Green for Homicide

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On July 13, 2020 at 5:26 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen who located an unresponsive adult male near the intersection of Pennwood Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. The citizen stated the victim was laying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding officers located the victim, and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, Homicide detectives identified 21-year-old Noah Green as the suspect in this crime. In addition, Green was also suspected of committing another shooting two days later in the same general area as the homicide. In that case, a 66-year-old man was out walking his dog when he was approached by Green, who shot him in the chest at very close range. That victim is currently in critical condition.

On July 18, 2020, Spring Valley Area Command officers and detectives assisted Homicide detectives in taking Green into custody. Green was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of Open Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Attempted Murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE