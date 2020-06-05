Las Vegas, NV: Man Killed in Central Valley Apartment Complex

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 3, 2020 at 10:25 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man shot in an apartment complex located in the 300 block of East Harmon Avenue. When patrol officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot wound laying in front of an apartment. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive. This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.