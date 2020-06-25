Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Warns Public of Scam

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has seen an increase in reports from victims of a common scam involving prepaid cards, retail gift cards, and wire transfers. The scam involves an unknown subject making a call to an unsuspecting victim and claiming to be a representative of a utility company or a government agency. The caller requests payment of an outstanding debt and threatens the victim with shutting off utility services or issuing an arrest warrant if they do not pay immediately over the phone using a prepaid card, a gift card, or a wire transfer.

LVMPD wants to remind citizens to be suspicious if they receive a phone call from someone representing a company or a government agency and requesting immediate payment over the phone. Citizens should not provide any personal or financial information without verifying the legitimacy of the caller. Remember, no legitimate company or government agency will ask for personal information over the phone or request a payment using gift cards.

Anyone who believes they have become a victim of this or any other scam can file an incident report with LVMPD.

Anyone with further information about this scam is also urged to contact the LVMPD. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

