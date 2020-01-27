Las Vegas Metropolitan Police News: Man Found Deceased in Backyard

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, on January 25, 2020 at approximately 9:45 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a deceased male found at a residence located in the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive. Officers arrived and were directed to the backyard where the body was located.

Detectives from the LVMPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and are investigating. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.