Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating 12th Officer Involved Shooting of 2020

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 16, 2020 at 4:21 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Cygnus Street to investigate reports of an adult male suffering from a mental episode who had fired multiple rounds inside of his residence. Upon arrival, officers set up containment around the residence and attempted to establish dialogue with the subject inside. The subject exited the residence armed with a handgun at which point, two officers fired multiple rounds striking the subject. Officers immediately rendered aid, summoned medical attention, and the subject was later pronounced deceased on scene.

The identification of the subject, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 12th officer involved shooting of 2020. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

Captain Yasenia Yatomi provided a media statement that may be viewed by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/mgPIYPv2Gxw

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

