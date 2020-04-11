Las Vegas Metro Police Department Officer, Sean Malia Arrested on Theft Charges

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) Today, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Sean Malia was arrested on theft and embezzlement charges. Malia, who has been with the department since 1998 was arrested after a long-term investigation into allegations of funds being misused from the Friends For Las Vegas Police K9 Foundation a 501C-3 organization.

Malia, who served as treasurer of the foundation, is accused of stealing more than $16,000 from the fund over a two-year period, between 2017-2019. Malia was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on 12 counts of Theft and 1 count of Embezzlement. Malia has been released pending his court hearing.

He’s been with the LVMPD since 1998 and is assigned to the K9 section. He was relieved of duty and has been placed on administrative leave without pay on April 10, 2020. The Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 Foundation is not the same as the Las Vegas.

Metro Police Department Foundation, which supports such events as the Best of the Badge Gala.