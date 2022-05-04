Las Vegas: Isaiah Tisby Indicted For Assaulting

Las Vegas Man, Isaiah Tisby Indicted For Assaulting Federal Task Force Officers

(STL.News) A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance in federal court yesterday for allegedly assaulting two federal task force officers.

Isaiah Tisby, 26, is charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer with use of a deadly and dangerous weapon or infliction of bodily injury, and two counts of assault on a federal officer and employee. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler scheduled a jury trial to begin on July 12, 2022.

According to allegations in the indictment, on March 18, 2022, Tisby used a can of bear attack deterrent to assault two federal task force officers who were carrying out their official duties.

If convicted, Tisby faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the assault on a federal officer with use of a deadly and dangerous weapon or infliction of bodily injury counts; and a statutory maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the assault on a federal officer and employee counts.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Reese is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today