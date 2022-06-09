North Georgia man, Larry Steven Grogan charged with killing postal carrier

(STL.News) Larry Steven Grogan has been charged by a federal grand jury with the murder of U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Asa Wood, Jr. In connection to the murder, Grogan is also charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking. The exceptional joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Banks County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the defendant’s arrest, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wood and his family.”

“The Postal Inspection Service extends our condolences to the family and close friends of Asa Wood, Jr who served his community as a diligent letter carrier and a beloved member of the U.S. Postal Service family,” said Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “Postal Inspectors were fortunate to work alongside the Banks County Sheriff’s Office to bring a swift resolution to this case by taking a dangerous criminal off the street.

The protection of our postal employees is an integral part of our mission, and we are pleased to see justice being served against this defendant who chose to callously take the life of Mr. Wood.”

“We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable collaboration of agencies that emerged during this tragic incident that led to the capture of the perpetrator,” stated Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed. “Mr. Wood was a beloved husband, father and community member. He is greatly missed by all who had the gift of knowing him.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan and the indictment: On August 7, 2021, Asa Wood, Jr., was delivering mail in Commerce, Georgia. He had been a mail carrier for over 20 years. While he was temporarily stopped near a mailbox, Grogan allegedly shot Wood in the left femur and drove away. Asa Wood died in his postal vehicle at the scene.

Residents on the road where the shooting occurred called 911 and provided information that helped identify Grogan as the shooter. Later that day, Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered Grogan and attempted to stop him. Grogan then exited his car and allegedly shot at the deputies. Banks County deputies successfully arrested Grogan without injury.

Larry Steven Grogan, 50, of Danielsville, Georgia, has been charged with murder, assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today