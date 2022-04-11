United States Attorney’s Office and Washington State Office of Attorney General to Announce Largest Ever Health Care Fraud Settlement in Eastern Washington

Spokane, WA (STL.News) At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, and the Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, will hold a joint press conference to announce the resolution of a major case involving health care fraud, elder abuse, and patient harm, which will be the largest-ever health care fraud settlement in Eastern Washington.

U.S. Attorney Waldref will also address the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s ongoing efforts to work with state and federal law enforcement partners to combat elder abuse, health care fraud, and patient endangerment in Eastern Washington.

The press conference will take place in front of the Thomas Foley Federal Courthouse Building at 920 W. Riverside Avenue, Spokane, Washington, 99201 or, in the event of inclement weather, in the Building in Conference Room 116. U.S. Attorney’s Office anticipates being able to release additional information regarding the resolution prior to the press conference.

