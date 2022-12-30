Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Dogecoin declines – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Dogecoin

seeing the biggest move, shedding 4.18% to 7 cents. Uniswap

lead the increases with a 1.61% climb to $5.06. Five other currencies posted decreases Friday. Bitcoin Cash

dropped 1.48% to $96.34, and Bitcoin

declined 1.19% to $16,400.84.

Ethereum

sank 0.59% to $1,188.19, and Cardano

sank 0.24% to 24 cents. Ripple

recorded the smallest decline, falling 0.12% to 34 cents. In addition to Uniswap, two other cryptocurrencies saw increases. Litecoin

climbed 1.30% to $66.94, and Polkadot

rose 0.22% to $4.27. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

shed 1.44% to $34.28, while MicroStrategy Inc.

slipped 0.40% to $136.08. Riot Blockchain Inc.

shares dropped 1.46% to $3.37, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

declined 1.32% to $3.37. Overstock.com Inc.

fell 2.12% to $18.89, while Block Inc.

fell 1.51% to $61.97 and Tesla Inc.

rose 0.93% to $122.95. PayPal Holdings Inc.

sank 0.58% to $70.15, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

shares dropped 1.09% to $2.55. NVIDIA Corp.

declined 1.36% to $144.04, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

dropped 0.58% to $64.02. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

dropped 1.12% to $14.99. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 1.50% to $3.28. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, slipped 0.63% to $7.93.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.