Laredo CBP Officers Seize Over $2.1 Million Worth in Hard Narcotics in One Enforcement Action

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized narcotics that totaled over $2.1 million in street value.

“While drug trafficking organizations employ a wide variety of methods to move their illicit product, CBP officers continue to utilize high tech tools coupled with inspection experience to interdict these hard narcotics loads and keep our communities safe,” said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, September 16th, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old male U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico. CBP officers examined the vehicle utilizing a non-intrusive imaging system examination, resulting in the discovery of 78.66 pounds of methamphetamine and 19.57 pounds of black tar heroin hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,106,002.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

