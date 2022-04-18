Laplace: Anita Willene Hobdy Charged With Wire Fraud

Laplace Woman, Anita Willene Hobdy Charged With Wire Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ANITA WILLENE HOBDY, age 67, from LaPlace, was charged on April 15, 2022 with wire fraud, stemming from fraudulent charges made from First Baptist Church of LaPlace.

The government filed a one-count bill of information that charged HOBDY with wire fraud involving conduct from 2015 through 2021. According to the bill of information, HOBDY worked as a bookkeeper for the church’s daycare and embezzled over $175,000 from church accounts during that period.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, HOBDY faces up to twenty years in prison. HOBDY also faces up to three years of supervised release after release from prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain to HOBDY or the gross loss to any victims, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas D. Moses is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today