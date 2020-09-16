Lapeer County Woman Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Lapeer County woman’s grocery store run turned into a $300,000 payday after she hit it big playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000 Wild Time instant game.

“I stopped at the grocery store for a few things, and asked the clerk for one number 10 ticket,” said the 54-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “The clerk asked: ‘Just one?’ and I told the clerk: ‘It only takes one!’

“I scratched the ticket off when I got home, and I was shocked. It took me days to believe that I had won $300,000! I was so nervous to have that ticket with me, I went and bought a safe to keep it in.”

The player bought her winning ticket at Bryan’s Supermarket, located at 6002 North Lapeer Road in North Branch.

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to share with family and invest.

Players have won more than $26 million playing $300,000 Wild Time, which launched in March. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $31 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, 11 $25,000 prizes, and 32 $2,5000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

