Lapeer County Woman Wins $100,000 Playing Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout Instant Game Online

Michigan (STL.News) Winning $100,000 playing Instant Football Payout from the Michigan Lottery led to a sleepless night for a Lapeer County woman.

“I was playing a bit before bed and hit $100,000,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I ran downstairs to tell my husband and he was half asleep so he wasn’t sure what to think.

“I kept asking him to check the ticket and then I got an email about the claim process from the Lottery, and that’s when I knew it was real. I was too excited after that to get any sleep!”

The 53-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She plans to use the money for home repairs, a new vehicle, and then save the remainder.

“Winning is a feeling like no other. It was so exciting that night, but then I had to keep telling myself I wasn’t dreaming,” the player said.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE