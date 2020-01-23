LAPD to hold DUI Checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department released the following information:

What:

DUI & Driver’s License Checkpoint

When:

Thursday, January 23, 2020, 7 P.M. to

Friday, January 24, 2020, 12:30 A.M.

Where:

Lincoln Boulevard at Maxella Avenue

Los Angeles, California

_________________________________________

What:

DUI & Driver’s License Checkpoint

When:

Friday, January 24, 2020, 6 P.M. to

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 P.M.

Where:

Florence Avenue at Central Avenue

Los Angeles, California

_________________________________________

What:

DUI & Driver’s License Checkpoint

When:

Friday, January 24, 2020, 8 P.M. to

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1 A.M.

Where:

Lincoln Boulevard at Maxella Avenue

Los Angeles, California

_________________________________________

What:

DUI Saturation Patrol

When:

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 6 P.M. to

Sunday, January 26, 2019, 2 A.M.

Where:

77th Street Area

What:

Sobriety & Driver’s License Checkpoint

When:

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8 P.M. to

Sunday, January 26, 2019, 1 A.M.

Where:

Roscoe Boulevard at Noble Avenue

Panorama City, California

Note:

Locations of the checkpoints are subject to change or cancellation.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, the LAPD investigated 1,937 DUI related traffic collisions which have claimed 13 lives and seriously injured 59 community members.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

The LAPD offers these tips to ensure you have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.

See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.

Funding for these enforcement efforts are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.