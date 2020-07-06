LAPD Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision on Victory Boulevard – Reward Offered

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) North Hollywood: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run traffic collision that occurred on Victory Boulevard at the Hollywood Freeway overpass.

On Friday, July 3, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., a dark colored SUV was travelling eastbound Victory Boulevard when it collided with a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian appeared to be crossing in a southbound direction across Victory Boulevard when he got hit. The driver fled the scene and failed to stop to render aid or identify themselves as required by law.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male pedestrian dead at scene. He was described as a 35-year-old Male, White. His name will not be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detectives, Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

