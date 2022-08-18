Lantry: Trude Clown Indicted for Larceny

Lantry Woman, Trude Clown Indicted for Larceny

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Lantry, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Larceny.

Trude Clown, age 46, was indicted in August of 2022. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 12, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to five years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between the February 1, 2022, and June 1, 2022, Clown unlawfully took and carried away, with intent to steal and purloin, the personal property of another, with a value of more than $1,000.

The charge is merely an accusation and Clown is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

Clown was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has been set for October 18, 2022.

