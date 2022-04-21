Lantry: Mato Dyda Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Lantry Man, Mato Dyda Sentenced on Multiple Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Lantry, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor, was sentenced on April 18, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Mato Dyda, age 21, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, and restitution in the amount of $893.80.

Dyda was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 14, 2021. He pled guilty on January 13, 2022.

The conviction stems from incidences on June 26, 2020, and November 8, 2020, in Ziebach County, South Dakota, when Dyda engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual acts with two underage victims. Dyda also made videos of this sexually explicit conduct.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and the Ziebach County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller prosecuted the case.

Dyda was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today