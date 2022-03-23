Langley: Christopher Douglas Pleads Guilty to Defrauding U.S.

Tax Evader, Christopher Douglas Williams Pleads Guilty to Defrauding United States of Nearly Quarter Million Dollars

COLUMBIA, S.C (STL.News) Christopher Douglas Williams, 60, of Langley, has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States of over $230,000 in taxes owed.

“I appreciate the work of the Internal Revenue Service in bringing this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “This office will continue to prosecute those who fail to pay their fair share of taxes, who cheat their fellow citizens, and who undermine the funding and functioning of our institutions.”

“Tax evasion is not a victimless crime,” said Donald “Trey” Eakins, Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation, Charlotte Field Office . “Honest taxpayers need to be reassured that everyone is paying their fair share. The IRS Criminal Investigation Division, together with the Department of Justice, will investigate and prosecute those who violate our tax system.”

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that Williams filed for bankruptcy in January 2016. Over the course of two bankruptcy hearings, the trustee discovered that Williams had concealed income and failed to report his interest in five parcels of property. By filing false returns in 2015 and 2016, Williams avoided paying $230,044 to the United States that was rightfully owed.

Williams faces a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000, restitution, and one year of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment. United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Williams after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the IRS and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today