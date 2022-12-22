Landmark Cars off to slow start, lists at 7% discount to IPO price

New Delhi: Landmark Cars made a tepid debut on the bourses on Friday as the company got listed at Rs 471.30 on BSE, a discount of 7% against its issue price of Rs 506 apiece.

The retailer of the premium cars debuted at a discount of 7% at Rs 471 as against the given issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Ahead of listing, shares of Landmark Cars were exchanging hands at a discount of 15-20 in the grey market against the issue price.

The company’s Rs 552-crore IPO was sold in the range of Rs 481-506 per share, and received a mild response from investors, garnering over 3 times bids.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 8.71 times while those reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), employees and retailers were subscribed 1.6 times, 2.93 times and 59%, respectively.

Incorporated in 1998, Landmark Cars is a leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of .

Landmark Cars offers services such as sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third-party finance and insurance products.

