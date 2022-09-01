Lamar Malbrough sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Illegal Possession of Firearm Sends Rayne Man, Lamar Malbrough to Federal Prison

(STL.News) Lamar Malbrough, 31, of Rayne, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

According to evidence presented to the court, on August 11, 2021, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Malbrough as the result of an active state arrest warrant after conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving. Malbrough was found to have various amounts and types of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as a firearm, in his possession at the time of his arrest.

He has prior felony convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon (2020); simple burglary (2009); and possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2008) and knew that as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. On April 20, 2022, Malbrough pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel. It is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today