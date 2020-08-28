Lam Research Corporation announces a 13% increase in quarterly dividend

FREMONT, CA (STL.News) Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.15 or 13% increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.15 to $1.30 per share of common stock. This increase is consistent with the intent for disciplined annual dividend growth. The dividend payment will be made October 14, 2020 to holders of record on September 30, 2020. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe.