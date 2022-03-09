Lakennth J’darrious Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Meridian Man, Lakennth J’darrious Smith Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jackson, MI (STL.News) A Meridian man was sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Lakennth J’Darrious Smith, 30, was found in possession of a firearm by officers of the Meridian Police Department on August 28, 2019, during the execution of a search warrant. Smith had a 7.62x39mm caliber pistol in his bedroom. Smith has two prior felony convictions. As a convicted felon, it is contrary to federal law for Smith to possess any firearm.

The Meridian Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

