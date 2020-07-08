Lake Station Man Bryant Porter Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

(STL.News) – Bryant Porter, 26, of Lake Station, Indiana, was sentenced by Judge Moody to 168 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release following his guilty plea to distribution of cocaine base and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in the case, on multiple occasions between November 2018 and February 2019, Porter distributed cocaine base in Gary, Indiana. On February 13, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Gary residence controlled by Porter and recovered approximately 68 grams of cocaine base, six firearms, a bulletproof vest, and $30,816 in cash. Six additional firearms were recovered from Bryant’s vehicle. Bryant admitted his involvement in the distribution or intention to distribute between 280 and 840 grams of cocaine base.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group. The case was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE