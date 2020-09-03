Lake County Woman Shawn Valentine-Garcia Passes Go & Claims $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Shawn Valentine-Garcia, 50, of Groveland, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

Valentine-Garcia purchased her winning ticket from Diyaa Store, located at 8070 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.96.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

