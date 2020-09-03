Lafayette, La; Man Rondrekus Soileau Sentenced to Federal Prison for Federal Drug Charges

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Rondrekus Soileau a/k/a “Drake,” aka “D,” 28, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, was sentenced today. United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau sentenced Soileau to 74 months (6 years, 2 months) in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Soileau pleaded guilty on December 12, 2019.

According to information presented to the court, between January and April of 2019, Rondrekus Soileau purchased methamphetamine from a co-defendant approximately every other week. Soileau arranged purchases of methamphetamine using his cell phone and the transactions involved quantities of one-half ounce of methamphetamine. After purchasing the methamphetamine, Soileau sold some of it for profit and kept some of it for his own personal use.

This prosecution is part of a larger investigation conducted by the DEA through its Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force and Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces. The Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division initiated the investigation, and Special Agents with DEA, as well as Task Force Officers assigned to the Southwest Louisiana HIDTA Task Force, completed the investigation. In addition to the above conviction and sentence, the investigation resulted in the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.

