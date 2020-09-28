Lafayette, La; Heroin Trafficker Billy Louviere Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Billy Louviere, 44, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced today. United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau sentenced Louviere to 55 months (4 years, 7 months) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Louviere pled guilty to the charge on January 7, 2020.

Law enforcement agents received information that Louviere and other co-conspirators were buying and selling heroin in the Lafayette area. Agents obtained authorization to intercept wire and electronic communications for a cell phone utilized by a known heroin dealer in Lafayette. Beginning on January 29, 2019 and continuing thereafter, law enforcement agents intercepted communications between Louviere and other co-conspirators regarding transactions wherein a co-conspirator provided a supply of heroin to Louviere nearly every day. Louviere would use some of the heroin but would also redistribute the heroin to other people for profit. Louviere was supplied approximately 3.5 grams of heroin per transaction.

On February 22, 2019, law enforcement agents intercepted a communication between Louviere and the heroin dealer and afterwards, observed Louviere have a brief meeting with the dealer. Later, Lafayette Police Department officers stopped the vehicle Louviere was driving for a traffic violation. The Lafayette Police Department K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found a scale, baggies, and a burnt spoon. Louviere admitted to purchasing the heroin earlier that day.

The FBI and Lafayette Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.

