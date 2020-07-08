‘Lady Luck’ Hands Liberty Man, Eric Collins $100,000 Win

MO (STL.News) Eric Collins of Liberty recently claimed a top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Lady Luck” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000. He purchased his winning ticket at Price Chopper, 896 Route 291, in Liberty.

Collins said he purchased one “Lady Luck” ticket from the customer service counter and went to his truck to scratch it.

“At first, I thought it was a $5 winner because I’d just won on one spot,” he explained. Then I started scratching [the prize] and I thought it was $100, but then I saw the zeros continue.”

After revealing the prize, Collins phoned a family member to tell them the good news.

“I sat there for a minute, then I called a relative of mine and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this. I think I just hit $100,000.’”

