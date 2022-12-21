Lacoste and Interparfums enter fragrance license agreement

Born to be blue/iStock via Getty Images Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced that its majority owned Paris-based subsidiary, Interparfums SA and Lacoste have signed a worldwide exclusive 15-year fragrance license agreement effective January 1, 2024. Under this agreement, including an entrance fee of €90M, Interparfums will be responsible for the creation, development, production and marketing of all perfume and cosmetics lines under the Lacoste brand, in selective distribution as well as in the Lacoste boutique network. The launch of the first new perfume line is scheduled for 2024. Thierry Guibert, Lacoste President, stated: “Interparfums’ proven know-how and creativity will be key assets to continue the development of our fragrance category, which plays a significant role in Lacoste’s reputation. Our common vision will enable us to take an approach that is increasingly in line with the brand’s strong identity codes, whose fragrances still have great potential.”