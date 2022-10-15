Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says

L abour will invest in clean hydrogen power and “radically expand” offshore wind as part of plans to turn Britain into a “green growth superpower”, Sir Keir Starmer said.

He promised more solar panels and home insulation during a speech to the party’s regional conference in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The Labour leader told members “the road to a fairer, greener Britain runs right through this region” as he said Britain “cannot afford to miss out” on investing in green industries.

He said: “We will invest in clean hydrogen power and create new opportunities here in South Yorkshire.

“We will radically expand offshore wind in Grimsby, the East Riding, North Yorkshire, all the way up the coast.

“Solar panels generating income for farmers and rural communities and home insulation, putting cash in working peoples’ pockets right across the region.”

Sir Keir spoke about a January visit he made to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, to meet tenants whose homes had been insulated by the council.

“That’s what levelling up really looks like – practical Labour solutions, not empty Tory slogans,” Sir Keir said.

“And, conference, slogans don’t come much emptier than Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know whether this is a commitment Liz Truss is keeping or cutting. I’m not sure she does either.

“But what I do know is her Government has promised to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail 60 times and we’re all still waiting for action.

“My suspicion is you’ll go on waiting right up until my Labour government wins power, until Labour delivers Northern Powerhouse Rail and the HS2 in full.”

Sir Keir said Labour “must win” all 14 battleground seats in Yorkshire at the next general election.

He told the conference: “But if we want fair growth everywhere in Yorkshire and Humber, we need to spread economic power to every community.

“The decisions which drive growth should be made by local people with skin in the game.

“The people of Barnsley know what’s best for Barnsley and the same is true of Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield.

“Communities across this region need a bigger stake in how to grow their local economy.

“So we will transform the state so they get it.

“And we will make sure they get more affordable housing for working people to own.”