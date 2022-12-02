Labour majority in City of Chester seat soars to over 10,000 in byelection victory – UK politics live

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has said she does not think she is more popular than Keir Starmer.Asked if it is true Labour is struggling with the popularity of its leader, and pressed on whether she garners more favour with voters than Starmer, she told broadcasters in Chester:I don’t think that’s the case.

Obviously when Keir took over, and myself, it was during the pandemic, and Keir was governing in the national interest at that time.

And then as we’ve come out of that, and as people have seen more of Keir actually, they’re seeing that actually we don’t want a class clown. We don’t want someone who’s going to crash the economy.

We want someone who’s sensible, that is going to do the right thing for the British people, do the right thing for our British businesses and make sure that Britain grows again.Updated at 05.27 ESTThe archbishop of Canterbury has been on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning discussing his recent visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He said there must be “no way we force peace” in Ukraine as he warned the west has not “taken onboard” that the conflict could drag on for years.He said that Ukraine was the “victim” and urged the west to show “real resilience” and resist anything similar to the carving up of Czechoslovakia to appease Hitler in 1938.During a three-day visit to Kyiv, Justin Welby had to take cover in a bomb shelter when air raid warnings were sounded after Russian bombers were reported to have taken off.Asked what he learned, he told Today:First of all, the need for solidarity and support for Ukraine.

And secondly, that there must be no way in which we force peace on Ukraine or they’re put under pressure. Third, that the need for support is going to be very long term.Peace is always better than war. But there are times when justice demands that there is the defeat of what we call, the archbishop of York and I called when it started, an evil invasion. And I don’t regret saying that.Updated at 05.25 ESTIn this morning’s broadcast round, the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, claimed there had not been a “single moment of negotiation” from the government to avert NHS strikes.He said he understood why people had voted for industrial action as they felt “their backs are against the wall”.He said he could not “in all honestly” pledge to deliver nurses’ pay demands if he was the health secretary, but stressed he would be “prepared to negotiate”.He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:There hasn’t been a single minute of negotiation from the government with the unions.

I don’t think there is any rational explanation as to why the government [wouldn’t] negotiate, except… perhaps that briefing to the newspapers that the government is quite happy to see industrial action taking place – they assume the public will turn against the unions and back the government. I assume that’s their strategy.Updated at 05.26 ESTMatt Hancock has been spotted in the House of Commons chamber, in his first appearance since his controversial yet surprisingly successful stint on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!The former health secretary is back in parliament for the second reading of his dyslexia screening and teacher training bill, which is third on Friday’s order paper and expected to be debated later.Hancock now sits as the independent MP for West Suffolk, having been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party for choosing to head to the Australian jungle at a time when the House was sitting.Updated at 05.26 ESTRachel HallGood morning The City of Chester has woken up to its new representative after re-electing Labour, with candidate Samantha Dixon winning by a majority of 10,974 in a brutal first electoral test for Rishi Sunak.Just before 2am this morning it was announced that Labour received 17,309 votes with 61.22% of the vote share, its highest majority and share of the vote ever in the seat. Conversely, the Conservatives received just 6,335 votes and a 22.4% vote share, their worst result in the constituency since 1832. The Liberal Democrats came a distant third on 2,368 votes.Dixon said the vote reflected the national mood: “I think that it’s time now for a general election and I think Labour will win as decisively as I have done today.”Her comments were echoed by Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, who told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning that the result indicated Labour would win a sizeable victory if a general election were held today after its best performance since 2010.Overnight TalkTV and the Sun also revealed that a senior Tory backbencher has been reported by colleagues to police over allegations of rape and sexual assault. A group of Tory MPs submitted a report to police about the MP relating to allegations spanning two years, which have been investigated by a law firm. The MP has not been suspended from the Tory whip or from party membership, despite reports that senior party figures knew about the allegations for about two years.Rail minister Huw Merriman is also due to hold talks with RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch to avert disruptive Christmas rail strikes, which have been estimated to present a hit to the economy of over £1.7bn.Here’s what else is happening today:9.30: A private members’ bills day starts in the House of Commons, including Matt Hancock’s dyslexia bill – which he claimed was the reason behind his appearance on I’m A Celebrity – third on the order paper.10.15: Keir Starmer will be in Glasgow to meet Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.I’ll be keeping you updated with all the key events in Westminster from the day, but if there’s anything we’ve missed do get in touch at rachel.hall@theguardian.com.Updated at 05.27 EST