Labour deputy Angela Rayner admits she had boob job as her breasts looked like ‘boiled eggs in socks’

ANGELA Rayner spent £5,600 on a boob job for her 30th birthday — because her breasts looked like “boiled eggs in socks”.

The deputy Labour leader, 42, borrowed money from her bank to fund the 2010 op.

1Angela Rayner admits she had boob job as her breasts looked like ‘boiled eggs in socks’Credit: Getty

She said: “I’d lost six stone thanks to my personal trainer, but my boobs just looked like two boiled eggs in socks, like basset hound ears.”

She added: “You can’t be 30 and have a chest like an 84-year-old granny.”

The mum of three, who had first Ryan at 16, also told the FT: “I had spent about 14 months losing my baby weight, I was 17st after I had my children.”

She said she would not criticise Rishi Sunak for his wealth but added: “When your wife had non-dom status to save X amount of millions — at a time where others are suffering — that’s going to be a problem.”

Ms Rayner also said she did not feel sorry for ex-PM Liz Truss because “I know my mortgage is going to go up in June from 1.44 per cent to triple that — if I’m lucky.

“I’m going to get pelted, and most people feel that way.”