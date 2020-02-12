LA Police Department Detectives Seek Additional Victims of Serial Sexual Assault Suspect Simon Ruiz Hernandez

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Police Department Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division Sexual Assault Unit are seeking any additional persons that may have been victimized by Simon Ruiz Hernandez, a defendant accused of serial sexual assault.

On July 23, 2019, Simon Ruiz Hernandez was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor and subsequent investigations revealed additional victims. Hernandez is believed to have assaulted minors that lived nearby as he would befriend children and their families. Among the persons that he is believed to have sexually assaulted was one adult that had been victimized as a young child.

On February 10, 2020, Hernandez was held to answer in court on multiple felony counts for sexual abuse of multiple minors between the ages of 11 and 15 years old. His bail is set at 2.8 million dollars and, if convicted, could result in a sentence of life imprisonment.

Hernandez’s first known allegation of a sexual offense against a child occurred in 2004 and the heinous crimes alleged against him came to an end when he was arrested on July 23, 2019. Detectives believe that additional persons (minors, especially) were sexually abused by Simon Ruiz Hernandez.