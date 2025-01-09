Ad imageAd image
La Pizza from U City Expands to St. Charles, MO

La Pizza in University City, MO, is expanding to a second location at 340 North Main Street, St. Charles, Missouri.
ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) La Pizza is a popular pizza place at 8137 Delmar Blvd in University City, Missouri, popularized by a review by Barstool Pizza Reviews in 2019.

Contents
St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article detailing the new location at 340 North Main Stree, St. Charles, Missouri.

While the new location is not open, it has no reviews.  You can rely on the existing ratings of the University City location.  The menu and recipes will remain the same.

The exact opening date has not yet been determined.  However, we will provide an update when we have something to update.

La Pizza – St. Charles will be offering:

The original location has been in business since 2003, and customers love their pizza. Due to the small facility, 80 pizzas are made daily, and the restaurant closes when it is sold out. Plan ahead and call in your order early to ensure you get your pizza.

La Pizza – University City online ratings and reviews are as follows as of January 2, 2025 at 9:50 pm:

  • Google – 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews
  • Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews)
  • Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews
  • STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

NOTE: The ratings are subject to change without notice. We date and time stamp our ratings. You might want to check to verify that they remain similar.


By Smith
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
