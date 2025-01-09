La Pizza from U City Expands to St. Charles, MO

La Pizza in University City, MO, is expanding to a second location at 340 North Main Street, St. Charles, Missouri.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) La Pizza is a popular pizza place at 8137 Delmar Blvd in University City, Missouri, popularized by a review by Barstool Pizza Reviews in 2019.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article detailing the new location at 340 North Main Stree, St. Charles, Missouri.

While the new location is not open, it has no reviews. You can rely on the existing ratings of the University City location. The menu and recipes will remain the same.

The exact opening date has not yet been determined. However, we will provide an update when we have something to update.

La Pizza – St. Charles will be offering:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Carryout

Delivery

Great pizzas every time

The original location has been in business since 2003, and customers love their pizza. Due to the small facility, 80 pizzas are made daily, and the restaurant closes when it is sold out. Plan ahead and call in your order early to ensure you get your pizza.

La Pizza – University City online ratings and reviews are as follows as of January 2, 2025 at 9:50 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 750 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews)

– 4.4 Stars with 212 online customer ratings and reviews – 3.3K likes – 3.5K followers – 88% recommend (483 Reviews) Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 351 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 22 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

NOTE: The ratings are subject to change without notice. We date and time stamp our ratings. You might want to check to verify that they remain similar.