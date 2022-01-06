La Crosse: Steven S. McCurdy Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

La Crosse Man, Steven S. McCurdy Sentenced to 6 Years for Trafficking Methamphetamine

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Steven S. McCurdy, 64, La Crosse, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 6 years in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. McCurdy pleaded guilty to this charge on October 12, 2021.

On November 30, 2020, La Crosse Police Department officers purchased 15.5 grams of methamphetamine from McCurdy through a confidential informant. Months later, on March 1, 2021, officers purchased 15.1 grams of methamphetamine from McCurdy, again through a confidential informant. Later that day, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for McCurdy’s residence in La Crosse and found 138.1 grams of methamphetamine and $8,519 in cash.

When interviewed by officers, McCurdy admitted to selling methamphetamine for profit.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson noted the quantity of methamphetamine involved, McCurdy’s lengthy criminal history that included prior drug trafficking, his poor performance while previously on supervision, and the dangers his drug dealing posed to the community at large.

The charge against McCurdy was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse and Campbell Police Departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

