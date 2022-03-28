La Crosse: Antjuano Green Sentenced for Trafficking Cocaine

La Crosse Man, Antjuano Green Sentenced to 7 Years for Trafficking Cocaine

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Antjuano Green, 40, La Crosse, Wisconsin was sentenced on Friday, March 25, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 7 years in federal prison for distributing cocaine base. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Green pleaded guilty to this charge on November 19, 2021.

On March 17, 2021, La Crosse Police Department officers purchased 41.9 grams of crack cocaine from Green through a confidential informant in La Crosse. On March 24, 2021, officers purchased 12.9 grams of crack cocaine from Green, again through a confidential informant.

The next day, officers arrested Green for the prior drug deliveries. Officers searched Green’s car and found baggies containing a total of 16.9 grams of crack cocaine and 3.4 grams of powder cocaine, as well as $4,440 in cash. When interviewed by officers, Green admitted to selling cocaine for profit.

At the time of these events, Green was on state supervision for crack cocaine trafficking. His supervision was revoked and he is currently serving a sentence of 3 ½ years. Judge Peterson ordered this federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of the state prison sentence.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson noted that drug trafficking degrades the health and safety of a community. Judge Peterson highlighted Green’s lengthy criminal history involving drug dealing and his persistent recidivism.

The charge against Green was the result of an investigation conducted by the Campbell, La Crosse, and Onalaska Police Departments. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today