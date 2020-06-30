LA County Orders Bars & Beaches Closed, Fireworks Prohibited

Beverly Hills, CA (STL.News) The County of Los Angeles has issued an updated Health Officer Order which requires that all bars, breweries, brew pubs, pubs, wineries and tasting rooms in L.A. County close unless they are offering sit-down dine-in meals. This includes closing bar areas in restaurants.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is ordering L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19. The department is also prohibiting fireworks displays in the County this July 4th holiday weekend.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE