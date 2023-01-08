KZ Cash (KZC) Rises 38.21%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

KZ Cash (KZC) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has added 38.21% to $0.0005620564708.

InvestorsObserver gives KZ Cash a high volatility rank of 79, placing it in the top 21% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

KZC’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.KZ Cash price is trading above resistance. With support around $0.000405939241451879 and resistance around $0.000407399031379927. This positions KZ Cash out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

