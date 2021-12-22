Kyrgyzstan Gold Mine Seizure

Environmental concerns in Kyrgyzstan after gold mine seizure

(STL.News) Earlier this year, following decades of public protest, the new Kyrgyz government seized operational control of the Kumtor gold mine from its Canadian partner, Centerra Gold, saying it had concerns about safety and the environment.

The Canadian owners said the environmental concerns were a pretext for nationalization.

Glaciers near the Kumtor site are at the heart of environmental concerns.

Al Jazeera has been given unprecedented access to the mine.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk Kul region.

SOURCE: Al Jazerra News via YouTube